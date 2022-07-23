Textbook Question
Gram-positive bacteria __________.
a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye
b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls
c. appear purple after Gram staining
d. all of the above
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Gram-positive bacteria __________.
a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye
b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls
c. appear purple after Gram staining
d. all of the above
How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?
What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?
What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?
Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.
Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .
a. DNA
b. sulfur globules
c. dipicolinic acid
d. tubulin