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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 13
Chapter 3, Problem 13

Endospores ___________ .


a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria
b. occur in some archaea
c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation
d. are dormant, resistant cells

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Understand the nature of endospores: Endospores are specialized structures formed by certain bacteria as a survival mechanism under harsh environmental conditions.
Recall that endospores are not reproductive structures; instead, they are dormant forms that help bacteria survive extreme stress such as heat, desiccation, and chemicals.
Consider the domain specificity: endospores are characteristic of some bacteria, particularly genera like Bacillus and Clostridium, but they are not found in archaea.
Recognize the physiological role of endospores: they are metabolically inactive and highly resistant cells, not active cells that cause symptoms like shock or fever.
Conclude that the correct description of endospores is that they are dormant, resistant cells, which aligns with option (d).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endospore Formation and Function

Endospores are specialized, dormant structures formed by certain bacteria to survive extreme environmental conditions. They are not reproductive but serve as a survival mechanism, allowing bacteria to withstand heat, desiccation, and chemicals until favorable conditions return.
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Distribution of Endospores Among Microorganisms

Endospore formation is characteristic of some bacterial genera, such as Bacillus and Clostridium, but is not found in archaea. This distinction helps in identifying and classifying microorganisms based on their survival strategies.
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Pathogenic Effects of Endospores

While endospores themselves are dormant and inert, some bacteria that produce endospores can cause diseases. The spores do not directly cause symptoms like shock or fever; rather, the vegetative cells or toxins produced upon germination are responsible for such effects.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Gram-positive bacteria  __________.


a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye

b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls

c. appear purple after Gram staining

d. all of the above

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Textbook Question

How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?

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Textbook Question

What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?

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Textbook Question

What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?

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Textbook Question

Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.


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Textbook Question

Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .


a. DNA

b. sulfur globules

c. dipicolinic acid

d. tubulin

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