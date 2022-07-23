Textbook Question
Endospores ___________ .
a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria
b. occur in some archaea
c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation
d. are dormant, resistant cells
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Endospores ___________ .
a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria
b. occur in some archaea
c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation
d. are dormant, resistant cells
What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?
What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?
Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.
Contrast the following active processes for transporting materials into or out of a cell: active transport, group translocation, endocytosis, exocytosis.
Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .
a. Gram-positive archaeal walls
b. cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes
c. endospores
d. Golgi bodies