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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 14
Chapter 3, Problem 14

Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .


a. DNA
b. sulfur globules
c. dipicolinic acid
d. tubulin

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1
Step 1: Understand what inclusions are in microbiology. Inclusions are reserve deposits found within the cytoplasm of prokaryotic cells, often serving as storage sites for nutrients or other substances.
Step 2: Review the options given: (a) DNA, (b) sulfur globules, (c) dipicolinic acid, and (d) tubulin. Consider which of these substances are typically stored or found as inclusions in bacterial cells.
Step 3: Recall that DNA is generally found in the nucleoid region, not as inclusions. Tubulin is a eukaryotic cytoskeletal protein, not found in prokaryotic inclusions.
Step 4: Recognize that dipicolinic acid is a component of bacterial endospores, not inclusions. Sulfur globules, however, are known to be stored as inclusions in some bacteria, serving as an energy reserve.
Step 5: Conclude that inclusions have been found to contain sulfur globules, making option (b) the correct choice.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Inclusions

Inclusions are reserve deposits found within bacterial cytoplasm that store nutrients or other substances. They serve as energy reserves or structural components, varying in composition depending on the bacterial species and environmental conditions.
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Sulfur Globules as Inclusions

Sulfur globules are a type of inclusion found in some bacteria, especially sulfur-oxidizing species. These globules store elemental sulfur, which bacteria can use as an energy source during metabolism.
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Dipicolinic Acid and Endospores

Dipicolinic acid is a chemical found primarily in bacterial endospores, not inclusions. It helps stabilize the spore's DNA and proteins, contributing to spore resistance but is not stored in cytoplasmic inclusions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Endospores ___________ .


a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria

b. occur in some archaea

c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation

d. are dormant, resistant cells

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Textbook Question

What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?

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Textbook Question

What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.

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Textbook Question

Contrast the following active processes for transporting materials into or out of a cell: active transport, group translocation, endocytosis, exocytosis.

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Textbook Question

Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .


a. Gram-positive archaeal walls

b. cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes

c. endospores

d. Golgi bodies

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