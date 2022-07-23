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Chapter 4, Problem 7

How does the study of the nucleotide sequences of ribosomal RNA fit into a discussion of taxonomy?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that taxonomy is the science of classifying organisms based on shared characteristics and evolutionary relationships. Recognize that ribosomal RNA (rRNA) sequences are highly conserved genetic markers present in all living organisms, making them useful for comparing evolutionary relationships. View full solution Learn that by studying the nucleotide sequences of rRNA, scientists can identify similarities and differences between organisms at the molecular level. Use sequence comparison techniques, such as sequence alignment, to determine how closely related different organisms are based on their rRNA sequences. Apply this molecular data to construct phylogenetic trees, which help classify organisms into groups that reflect their evolutionary history, thus integrating molecular evidence into taxonomy.

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