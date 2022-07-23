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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 7
Chapter 4, Problem 7

How does the study of the nucleotide sequences of ribosomal RNA fit into a discussion of taxonomy?

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1
Understand that taxonomy is the science of classifying organisms based on shared characteristics and evolutionary relationships.
Recognize that ribosomal RNA (rRNA) sequences are highly conserved genetic markers present in all living organisms, making them useful for comparing evolutionary relationships.
Learn that by studying the nucleotide sequences of rRNA, scientists can identify similarities and differences between organisms at the molecular level.
Use sequence comparison techniques, such as sequence alignment, to determine how closely related different organisms are based on their rRNA sequences.
Apply this molecular data to construct phylogenetic trees, which help classify organisms into groups that reflect their evolutionary history, thus integrating molecular evidence into taxonomy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) Structure and Function

Ribosomal RNA is a fundamental component of the ribosome, essential for protein synthesis in all living cells. Its sequences are highly conserved across species, making rRNA an ideal molecular marker for studying evolutionary relationships and taxonomy.
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Molecular Phylogenetics and Taxonomy

Molecular phylogenetics uses genetic information, such as rRNA sequences, to infer evolutionary relationships among organisms. By comparing these sequences, scientists can classify organisms more accurately and construct phylogenetic trees that reflect shared ancestry.
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Conserved and Variable Regions in rRNA Genes

rRNA genes contain both conserved regions, which remain similar across species, and variable regions, which differ and provide species-specific signatures. Analyzing these regions helps distinguish between closely related organisms and supports taxonomic classification.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following microscopes combines the greatest magnification with the best resolution?

a. Confocal microscope

b. Phase-contrast microscope

c. Dark-field microscope

d. Bright-field microscope

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Textbook Question

An atomic force microscope can magnify a living cell, whereas electron microscopes and scanning tunneling microscopes cannot. What requirement of scanning tunneling microscopes precludes the imaging of living specimens?

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Textbook Question

Give three characteristics of a “specific epithet.”

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Textbook Question

Which of the following types of microscopes produces a three- dimensional image with a shadowed appearance?

a. Simple microscope

b. Differential interference contrast microscope

c. Fluorescence microscope

d. Transmission electron microscope

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Textbook Question

Which of the following factors is important in making an image appear larger?

a. Thickness of the lens

b. Curvature of the lens

c. Speed of the light passing through the lens

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is different between light microscopy and transmission electron microscopy?

a. Magnification

b. Resolution

c. Wavelengths

d. All of the above

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