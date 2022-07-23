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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 5
Chapter 4, Problem 5

Which of the following factors is important in making an image appear larger?
a. Thickness of the lens
b. Curvature of the lens
c. Speed of the light passing through the lens
d. All of the above

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1
Understand that the magnification of an image formed by a lens depends primarily on the lens's ability to bend light rays, which is related to its focal length.
Recall that the focal length of a lens is influenced by the curvature of its surfaces, as described by the Lensmaker's equation.
Recognize that the thickness of the lens can affect the focal length, but in many practical cases, it is the curvature that plays a more direct role in magnification.
Consider that the speed of light in the lens material affects the refractive index, which in turn influences how much the lens bends light, but this is generally a fixed property for a given lens material.
Conclude that among the options, the curvature of the lens is the most important factor in making an image appear larger because it directly affects the focal length and magnification.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lens Curvature

The curvature of a lens determines its focal length and magnifying power. A more curved lens bends light rays more sharply, which can make an image appear larger by converging light to a closer focal point.
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Lens Thickness

Lens thickness affects the path length of light through the lens and can influence magnification. Thicker lenses generally have stronger refractive power, contributing to image enlargement, but curvature plays a more direct role.
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Refractive Index and Light Speed

The speed of light changes as it passes through different materials, described by the refractive index. This change affects how much light bends inside the lens, influencing image size indirectly by altering focal properties.
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