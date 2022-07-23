Cationic chromophores such as methylene blue ionically bond to _______(positively/negatively) charged chemicals such as DNA and proteins.
Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 4, Problem 6
Give three characteristics of a “specific epithet.”
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Understand that the term "specific epithet" is part of the binomial nomenclature system used in microbiology and biology to name organisms.
Recognize that the specific epithet is the second part of the scientific name of an organism, following the genus name.
Note that the specific epithet is always written in lowercase letters, even if derived from a proper noun.
Remember that the specific epithet, together with the genus name, uniquely identifies a species.
Understand that the specific epithet is usually italicized (or underlined when handwritten) to indicate its Latin or Latinized form.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Nomenclature
Binomial nomenclature is the formal system of naming species using two parts: the genus name and the specific epithet. This system, developed by Linnaeus, ensures each species has a unique and universally accepted scientific name.
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Specific Epithet Definition
The specific epithet is the second part of a species' scientific name that distinguishes it within the genus. It is always written in lowercase and, combined with the genus name, uniquely identifies a species.
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Characteristics of Specific Epithets
Specific epithets are usually descriptive, indicating a trait, habitat, or honoring a person. They are not capitalized, italicized (or underlined) along with the genus, and cannot stand alone without the genus name.
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Why is Latin used in taxonomic nomenclature?
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How does the study of the nucleotide sequences of ribosomal RNA fit into a discussion of taxonomy?
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Which of the following types of microscopes produces a three- dimensional image with a shadowed appearance?
a. Simple microscope
b. Differential interference contrast microscope
c. Fluorescence microscope
d. Transmission electron microscope
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Which of the following factors is important in making an image appear larger?
a. Thickness of the lens
b. Curvature of the lens
c. Speed of the light passing through the lens
d. All of the above
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Which of the following is different between light microscopy and transmission electron microscopy?
a. Magnification
b. Resolution
c. Wavelengths
d. All of the above
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