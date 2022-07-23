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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 12
Chapter 5, Problem 12

How do yeast cells make alcohol and cause bread to rise?

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1
Understand that yeast cells perform a process called fermentation, which is an anaerobic (without oxygen) metabolic pathway.
Recognize that yeast metabolizes sugars (like glucose) present in the dough through glycolysis, breaking down glucose into pyruvate molecules.
Know that in the absence of oxygen, yeast converts pyruvate into ethanol (alcohol) and carbon dioxide (CO\_2) via fermentation. The chemical equation for alcoholic fermentation is: \[\text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6 \rightarrow 2 \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{OH} + 2 \text{CO}_2\]
Understand that the carbon dioxide gas produced during fermentation gets trapped in the dough's gluten network, causing the dough to expand and rise.
Realize that the alcohol produced mostly evaporates during baking, while the CO\_2 is responsible for the bread's light and airy texture.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fermentation in Yeast

Fermentation is a metabolic process where yeast converts sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide in the absence of oxygen. This anaerobic respiration allows yeast to generate energy while producing ethanol and CO2 as byproducts.
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Alcohol Production

During fermentation, yeast enzymes break down glucose into pyruvate, which is then converted into ethanol and carbon dioxide. The alcohol produced can accumulate in the environment, influencing flavor and preservation in products like bread and beverages.
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Carbon Dioxide and Bread Rising

The carbon dioxide gas released by yeast during fermentation gets trapped in the dough's gluten network, forming bubbles. These bubbles cause the dough to expand and rise, resulting in the light and airy texture of baked bread.
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Which of the following statements best describes ribozymes?

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