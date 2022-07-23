Where specifically does the most significant production of ATP occur in prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 5, Problem 13
Which of the following does not affect the function of enzymes?
a. Ubiquinone
b. Substrate concentration
c. Temperature
d. Competitive inhibitors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of enzymes and factors that influence their activity. Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions, and their function can be affected by various factors.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it affects enzyme function. Substrate concentration affects enzyme activity because it influences the rate at which enzymes bind to substrates.
Step 3: Temperature affects enzyme function by altering the enzyme's shape and activity; too high or too low temperatures can denature enzymes or reduce their efficiency.
Step 4: Competitive inhibitors affect enzyme function by binding to the active site, preventing substrate binding and thus reducing enzyme activity.
Step 5: Ubiquinone is a molecule involved in the electron transport chain, not directly related to enzyme activity modulation, so it does not affect enzyme function in the context of enzyme catalysis.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Enzyme Function and Activity
Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy. Their function depends on factors like substrate binding, environmental conditions, and the presence of inhibitors, which can enhance or reduce their catalytic efficiency.
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Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
Enzyme activity is influenced by substrate concentration, temperature, pH, and inhibitors. Substrate concentration affects the rate until saturation, temperature affects molecular movement and enzyme stability, and inhibitors can block active sites or alter enzyme shape.
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Environmental Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
Competitive Inhibition
Competitive inhibitors resemble the substrate and bind to the enzyme's active site, preventing substrate binding. This type of inhibition reduces enzyme activity but can be overcome by increasing substrate concentration, distinguishing it from other inhibition types.
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d. Ribozymes process RNA molecules in eukaryotes.
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