Which of the following does not affect the function of enzymes?
a. Ubiquinone
b. Substrate concentration
c. Temperature
d. Competitive inhibitors
Which of the following does not affect the function of enzymes?
a. Ubiquinone
b. Substrate concentration
c. Temperature
d. Competitive inhibitors
Most oxidation reactions in bacteria involve the _______.
a. Removal of hydrogen ions and electrons
b. Removal of oxygen
c. Addition of hydrogen ions and electrons
d. Addition of hydrogen ions
How do yeast cells make alcohol and cause bread to rise?
Why are vitamins essential metabolic factors for microbial metabolism?
Coenzymes are _______.
a. Types of apoenzymes
b. Proteins
c. Inorganic cofactors
d. Organic cofactors
Which of the following statements best describes ribozymes?
a. Ribozymes are proteins that aid in the production of ribosomes.
b. Ribozymes are nucleic acids that produce ribose sugars.
c. Ribozymes store enzymes in ribosomes.
d. Ribozymes process RNA molecules in eukaryotes.