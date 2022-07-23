Label the diagram below to indicate acetyl-CoA, electron transport chain, FADH2, fermentation, glycolysis, citric acid cycle, NADH, and respiration. Indicate the net number of molecules of ATP that could be synthesized at each stage during bacterial respiration of one molecule of glucose.
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes dehydration synthesis reactions
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Key Concepts
Anabolism
Catabolism
Dehydration Synthesis Reactions
Two ATP molecules are used to initiate glycolysis. Enzymes generate molecules of ATP for each molecule of glucose that undergoes glycolysis. Thus, a net gain of _________ molecules of ATP is produced in glycolysis.
Label the mitochondrion to indicate the location of glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and electron transport chains.
Indian tradition holds that storing water in brass pitchers prevents disease. Scientists have discovered that there is some truth in the tradition. The researchers collected river water samples and found fecal bacterial counts as high as 1 million bacteria per milliliter. However, they could detect no bacteria in the water after it had been stored for two days in traditional brass pitchers. Bacterial levels in plastic or earthenware containers remained high over the same period. How can brass, which is an alloy of copper mixed with zinc, make water safer to drink?
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Why are enzymes necessary for anabolic reactions to occur in living organisms?
How does amination differ from transamination?