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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 2
Chapter 5, Problem 2

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only


Includes dehydration synthesis reactions

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1
Understand the key terms: Anabolism refers to the set of metabolic pathways that construct molecules from smaller units, often requiring energy input. Catabolism refers to the breakdown of molecules into smaller units, releasing energy. Amphibolic pathways involve both anabolic and catabolic processes.
Identify the phrase given: 'Includes dehydration synthesis reactions'. Dehydration synthesis is a chemical reaction where two molecules are joined together with the removal of a water molecule.
Recall that dehydration synthesis is a type of anabolic reaction because it builds larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input.
Match the phrase to the correct metabolism type based on the definition: since dehydration synthesis builds molecules, it corresponds to anabolism only.
Conclude that the correct choice for the phrase 'Includes dehydration synthesis reactions' is 'a. anabolism only'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anabolism

Anabolism refers to the set of metabolic pathways that build complex molecules from simpler ones, often requiring energy input. It includes processes like dehydration synthesis, where water is removed to form bonds, such as in the formation of proteins or polysaccharides.
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Catabolism

Catabolism involves the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy stored in chemical bonds. This energy is then used to fuel cellular activities. Catabolic reactions typically involve hydrolysis, the addition of water to break bonds.
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Dehydration Synthesis Reactions

Dehydration synthesis is a chemical reaction where two molecules are joined together by removing a water molecule. This reaction is fundamental in anabolism for forming macromolecules like proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates.
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Label the diagram below to indicate acetyl-CoA, electron transport chain, FADH2, fermentation, glycolysis, citric acid cycle, NADH, and respiration. Indicate the net number of molecules of ATP that could be synthesized at each stage during bacterial respiration of one molecule of glucose.

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Two ATP molecules are used to initiate glycolysis. Enzymes generate molecules of ATP for each molecule of glucose that undergoes glycolysis. Thus, a net gain of _________ molecules of ATP is produced in glycolysis.

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Label the mitochondrion to indicate the location of glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and electron transport chains.

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Indian tradition holds that storing water in brass pitchers prevents disease. Scientists have discovered that there is some truth in the tradition. The researchers collected river water samples and found fecal bacterial counts as high as 1 million bacteria per milliliter. However, they could detect no bacteria in the water after it had been stored for two days in traditional brass pitchers. Bacterial levels in plastic or earthenware containers remained high over the same period. How can brass, which is an alloy of copper mixed with zinc, make water safer to drink?

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Why are enzymes necessary for anabolic reactions to occur in living organisms?

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How does amination differ from transamination?

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