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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 2
Chapter 5, Problem 2

Why are enzymes necessary for anabolic reactions to occur in living organisms?

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1
Understand that anabolic reactions involve the synthesis of complex molecules from simpler ones, which requires energy input and precise control within the cell.
Recognize that enzymes act as biological catalysts, meaning they speed up chemical reactions without being consumed in the process.
Identify that enzymes lower the activation energy needed for anabolic reactions, making these reactions proceed faster and more efficiently under physiological conditions.
Consider that without enzymes, anabolic reactions would occur too slowly to meet the metabolic demands of living organisms.
Conclude that enzymes are necessary because they enable anabolic reactions to happen at rates compatible with life, ensuring proper growth, repair, and maintenance of cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anabolic Reactions

Anabolic reactions are metabolic processes that build complex molecules from simpler ones, requiring energy input. These reactions are essential for cell growth, repair, and synthesis of biomolecules like proteins and nucleic acids.
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Role of Enzymes in Metabolism

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy. In metabolism, enzymes ensure that anabolic reactions proceed efficiently and at rates compatible with life.
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Energy Requirement and Activation Energy

Anabolic reactions require energy to form new chemical bonds, but the initial energy barrier (activation energy) must be overcome. Enzymes reduce this barrier, allowing reactions to occur under physiological conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the diagram below to indicate acetyl-CoA, electron transport chain, FADH2, fermentation, glycolysis, citric acid cycle, NADH, and respiration. Indicate the net number of molecules of ATP that could be synthesized at each stage during bacterial respiration of one molecule of glucose.

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Textbook Question

How do organisms control the rate of metabolic activities in their cells?

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Textbook Question

Two ATP molecules are used to initiate glycolysis. Enzymes generate molecules of ATP for each molecule of glucose that undergoes glycolysis. Thus, a net gain of _________ molecules of ATP is produced in glycolysis.

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Textbook Question

Label the mitochondrion to indicate the location of glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and electron transport chains.

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Textbook Question

Indian tradition holds that storing water in brass pitchers prevents disease. Scientists have discovered that there is some truth in the tradition. The researchers collected river water samples and found fecal bacterial counts as high as 1 million bacteria per milliliter. However, they could detect no bacteria in the water after it had been stored for two days in traditional brass pitchers. Bacterial levels in plastic or earthenware containers remained high over the same period. How can brass, which is an alloy of copper mixed with zinc, make water safer to drink?

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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes dehydration synthesis reactions

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