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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 15
Chapter 5, Problem 15

Under ideal conditions, the fermentation of one glucose molecule by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?
a. 2
b. 4
c. 38
d. 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that fermentation is an anaerobic process where glucose is broken down to produce energy without the use of oxygen.
Recall that during fermentation, glucose undergoes glycolysis, which converts one molecule of glucose into two molecules of pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH in the process.
Note that glycolysis produces a net gain of 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule because 4 ATP are produced but 2 ATP are used during the initial steps.
Recognize that fermentation itself does not produce additional ATP beyond glycolysis; it mainly regenerates NAD+ to allow glycolysis to continue.
Therefore, the net ATP gain from fermentation of one glucose molecule is the ATP produced during glycolysis, which is 2 ATP molecules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fermentation Process

Fermentation is an anaerobic metabolic process where bacteria convert glucose into energy and byproducts like acids or alcohol. It occurs without oxygen and allows cells to regenerate NAD+ for glycolysis to continue, but it produces less ATP compared to aerobic respiration.
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ATP Yield in Fermentation

During fermentation, the net ATP gain per glucose molecule is limited because only glycolysis produces ATP. Typically, fermentation yields a net gain of 2 ATP molecules per glucose, as no additional ATP is generated beyond glycolysis.
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Comparison with Aerobic Respiration

Aerobic respiration fully oxidizes glucose using oxygen, producing up to 38 ATP molecules per glucose. In contrast, fermentation is less efficient, yielding only 2 ATP, highlighting the energy trade-off in anaerobic conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following does not affect the function of enzymes?

a. Ubiquinone

b. Substrate concentration

c. Temperature

d. Competitive inhibitors

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?

a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.

b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.

c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.

d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.

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Textbook Question

Most oxidation reactions in bacteria involve the _______.

a. Removal of hydrogen ions and electrons

b. Removal of oxygen

c. Addition of hydrogen ions and electrons

d. Addition of hydrogen ions

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Textbook Question

Under ideal conditions, the complete aerobic oxidation of one molecule of glucose by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?

a. 2

b. 4

c. 38

d. 0

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Textbook Question

Why are vitamins essential metabolic factors for microbial metabolism?

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Textbook Question

A laboratory scientist notices that a certain bacterium does not utilize lactose when glucose is available in its environment. Describe a cellular regulatory mechanism that would explain this observation.

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