Where specifically does the most significant production of ATP occur in prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Why are vitamins essential metabolic factors for microbial metabolism?
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Key Concepts
Role of Vitamins as Coenzymes
Microbial Metabolism and Nutrient Requirements
Impact of Vitamin Deficiency on Microbial Growth
Which of the following does not affect the function of enzymes?
a. Ubiquinone
b. Substrate concentration
c. Temperature
d. Competitive inhibitors
Under ideal conditions, the fermentation of one glucose molecule by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?
a. 2
b. 4
c. 38
d. 0
Most oxidation reactions in bacteria involve the _______.
a. Removal of hydrogen ions and electrons
b. Removal of oxygen
c. Addition of hydrogen ions and electrons
d. Addition of hydrogen ions
A laboratory scientist notices that a certain bacterium does not utilize lactose when glucose is available in its environment. Describe a cellular regulatory mechanism that would explain this observation.
Which of the following statements best describes ribozymes?
a. Ribozymes are proteins that aid in the production of ribosomes.
b. Ribozymes are nucleic acids that produce ribose sugars.
c. Ribozymes store enzymes in ribosomes.
d. Ribozymes process RNA molecules in eukaryotes.