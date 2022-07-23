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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 14
Chapter 5, Problem 14

Why are vitamins essential metabolic factors for microbial metabolism?

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1
Understand that vitamins act as essential metabolic factors because they often serve as precursors or components of coenzymes, which are molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing biochemical reactions.
Recognize that many enzymes require these coenzymes to function properly, and without vitamins, the synthesis of these coenzymes is impaired, leading to disrupted metabolic pathways.
Identify that microbial metabolism depends on a variety of enzymatic reactions for processes such as energy production, biosynthesis of cellular components, and regulation of metabolic flux.
Note that vitamins cannot be synthesized by all microbes, so they must be obtained from the environment or host, making them essential nutrients for growth and survival.
Conclude that the essentiality of vitamins in microbial metabolism lies in their role as cofactors that enable critical enzymatic activities necessary for maintaining cellular function and proliferation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of Vitamins as Coenzymes

Vitamins often function as coenzymes or precursors to coenzymes that assist enzymes in catalyzing metabolic reactions. Without these coenzymes, many enzymatic processes essential for microbial growth and energy production cannot proceed efficiently.
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Microbial Metabolism and Nutrient Requirements

Microbial metabolism involves complex biochemical pathways that require various nutrients, including vitamins, to synthesize cellular components and generate energy. Vitamins are vital because microbes cannot always synthesize them and must obtain them from their environment.
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Impact of Vitamin Deficiency on Microbial Growth

A lack of essential vitamins disrupts metabolic pathways, leading to impaired enzyme function and reduced microbial growth or survival. This highlights the importance of vitamins as metabolic factors that support vital cellular processes in microbes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Where specifically does the most significant production of ATP occur in prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following does not affect the function of enzymes?

a. Ubiquinone

b. Substrate concentration

c. Temperature

d. Competitive inhibitors

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Textbook Question

Under ideal conditions, the fermentation of one glucose molecule by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?

a. 2

b. 4

c. 38

d. 0

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Textbook Question

Most oxidation reactions in bacteria involve the _______.

a. Removal of hydrogen ions and electrons

b. Removal of oxygen

c. Addition of hydrogen ions and electrons

d. Addition of hydrogen ions

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Textbook Question

A laboratory scientist notices that a certain bacterium does not utilize lactose when glucose is available in its environment. Describe a cellular regulatory mechanism that would explain this observation.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements best describes ribozymes?

a. Ribozymes are proteins that aid in the production of ribosomes.

b. Ribozymes are nucleic acids that produce ribose sugars.

c. Ribozymes store enzymes in ribosomes.

d. Ribozymes process RNA molecules in eukaryotes.

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