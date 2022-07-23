Why do we breathe oxygen and give off carbon dioxide?

Textbook Question
Why do cyanobacteria and algae take in carbon dioxide and give off oxygen?
1427
views
Why do cyanobacteria and algae take in carbon dioxide and give off oxygen?
List at least four groups of microorganisms that are photosynthetic.
Microbes that reduce N2 to NH3 engage in nitrogen ___________ .
Redox reactions ______.
a. Transfer energy
b. Transfer electrons
c. Involve oxidation and reduction
d. Are involved in all of the above
A reduced molecule ______.
a. Has gained electrons
b. Has become more positive in charge
c. Has lost electrons
d. Is an electron donor
The use of a proton motive force to generate ATP is __________.