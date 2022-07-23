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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 9
Chapter 5, Problem 9

Why do we breathe oxygen and give off carbon dioxide?

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1
Understand that breathing is a vital process for cellular respiration, which is how cells produce energy.
Recognize that oxygen is inhaled because it is required for the process of aerobic respiration, where it acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.
Know that during aerobic respiration, glucose is broken down in the presence of oxygen to produce energy in the form of ATP, along with carbon dioxide and water as byproducts.
Realize that carbon dioxide is produced as a waste product when glucose molecules are metabolized and is expelled from the body through exhalation to maintain homeostasis.
Summarize that we breathe in oxygen to enable energy production in cells and breathe out carbon dioxide to remove the metabolic waste generated during this process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Respiration

Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water. Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, enabling efficient energy production.
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Gas Exchange in the Respiratory System

Gas exchange occurs in the lungs where oxygen is absorbed into the blood and carbon dioxide is expelled. This exchange maintains the oxygen supply for cellular respiration and removes the metabolic waste carbon dioxide.
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Role of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide in Metabolism

Oxygen is essential for aerobic metabolism, allowing cells to produce energy efficiently. Carbon dioxide is a byproduct of this metabolism and must be removed to maintain acid-base balance and prevent toxicity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why do cyanobacteria and algae take in carbon dioxide and give off oxygen?

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Textbook Question

List at least four groups of microorganisms that are photosynthetic.

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Textbook Question

Microbes that reduce N2 to NH3 engage in nitrogen ___________ .

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Textbook Question

Redox reactions ______.

a. Transfer energy

b. Transfer electrons

c. Involve oxidation and reduction

d. Are involved in all of the above

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Textbook Question

A reduced molecule ______.

a. Has gained electrons

b. Has become more positive in charge

c. Has lost electrons

d. Is an electron donor

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Textbook Question

The use of a proton motive force to generate ATP is __________.

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