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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 9
Chapter 5, Problem 9

A reduced molecule ______.
a. Has gained electrons
b. Has become more positive in charge
c. Has lost electrons
d. Is an electron donor

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1
Understand the concept of reduction in microbiology and biochemistry: Reduction refers to the gain of electrons by a molecule, atom, or ion.
Recall that when a molecule gains electrons, it becomes more negatively charged or less positive, not more positive.
Recognize that losing electrons is called oxidation, which is the opposite of reduction.
Identify that an electron donor is a molecule that loses electrons (oxidized), while an electron acceptor gains electrons (reduced).
Based on these points, determine which option correctly describes a reduced molecule as one that has gained electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction in Redox Reactions

Reduction is the gain of electrons by a molecule, atom, or ion during a chemical reaction. This process decreases the oxidation state and often results in the molecule becoming more negatively charged or less positive.
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Oxidation vs. Reduction

Oxidation and reduction are complementary processes in redox reactions. While reduction involves gaining electrons, oxidation involves losing electrons. Understanding this relationship helps identify electron donors and acceptors.
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Electron Donors and Acceptors

In redox reactions, an electron donor loses electrons (is oxidized), and an electron acceptor gains electrons (is reduced). Recognizing which molecule donates or accepts electrons clarifies the direction of electron flow.
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List at least four groups of microorganisms that are photosynthetic.

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Redox reactions ______.

a. Transfer energy

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Complete the following chart:

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The use of a proton motive force to generate ATP is __________.

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