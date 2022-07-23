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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 8
Chapter 5, Problem 8

List at least four groups of microorganisms that are photosynthetic.

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1
Understand that photosynthetic microorganisms are those capable of converting light energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis, typically using pigments like chlorophyll or bacteriochlorophyll.
Identify cyanobacteria as a primary group of photosynthetic bacteria known for oxygenic photosynthesis, producing oxygen as a byproduct.
Recognize green sulfur bacteria, which perform anoxygenic photosynthesis using sulfur compounds instead of water, and contain bacteriochlorophyll.
Include purple sulfur bacteria, another group performing anoxygenic photosynthesis, using sulfur compounds and bacteriochlorophyll pigments.
Consider eukaryotic photosynthetic microorganisms such as green algae and diatoms, which contain chlorophyll and contribute significantly to aquatic photosynthesis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photosynthesis in Microorganisms

Photosynthesis is the process by which certain microorganisms convert light energy into chemical energy, producing organic compounds and oxygen. Understanding this process helps identify which microbes can perform photosynthesis and their ecological roles.
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Importance of Microorganisms

Cyanobacteria

Cyanobacteria are a major group of photosynthetic bacteria that use chlorophyll a to capture light energy. They are important oxygen producers and are often considered the ancestors of plant chloroplasts.
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Other Photosynthetic Microbial Groups

Besides cyanobacteria, other groups include purple sulfur bacteria, green sulfur bacteria, and certain algae like diatoms and green algae. These groups use different pigments and mechanisms to perform photosynthesis, often under varying environmental conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes metabolism

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Textbook Question

Why do we breathe oxygen and give off carbon dioxide?

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Textbook Question

Anaerobic respiration typically uses (organic/inorganic)________ molecules as final electron acceptors.

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Textbook Question

Redox reactions ______.

a. Transfer energy

b. Transfer electrons

c. Involve oxidation and reduction

d. Are involved in all of the above

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Textbook Question

Complete the following chart:

The main coenzymes that carry electrons in catabolic pathways are _______ and ________.

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Textbook Question

A reduced molecule ______.

a. Has gained electrons

b. Has become more positive in charge

c. Has lost electrons

d. Is an electron donor

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