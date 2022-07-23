List at least four groups of microorganisms that are photosynthetic.

Textbook Question
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes metabolism
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For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes metabolism
Why do we breathe oxygen and give off carbon dioxide?
Anaerobic respiration typically uses (organic/inorganic)________ molecules as final electron acceptors.
Redox reactions ______.
a. Transfer energy
b. Transfer electrons
c. Involve oxidation and reduction
d. Are involved in all of the above
Complete the following chart:
The main coenzymes that carry electrons in catabolic pathways are _______ and ________.
A reduced molecule ______.
a. Has gained electrons
b. Has become more positive in charge
c. Has lost electrons
d. Is an electron donor