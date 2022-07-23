Textbook Question
List at least four groups of microorganisms that are photosynthetic.
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List at least four groups of microorganisms that are photosynthetic.
Why do we breathe oxygen and give off carbon dioxide?
Anaerobic respiration typically uses (organic/inorganic)________ molecules as final electron acceptors.
Complete the following chart:
The main coenzymes that carry electrons in catabolic pathways are _______ and ________.
A reduced molecule ______.
a. Has gained electrons
b. Has become more positive in charge
c. Has lost electrons
d. Is an electron donor
The use of a proton motive force to generate ATP is __________.