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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 8
Chapter 5, Problem 8

Redox reactions ______.
a. Transfer energy
b. Transfer electrons
c. Involve oxidation and reduction
d. Are involved in all of the above

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Understand the definition of redox reactions: these are chemical reactions where oxidation and reduction occur simultaneously.
Recall that oxidation involves the loss of electrons, while reduction involves the gain of electrons.
Recognize that because electrons are transferred, energy transfer also occurs during redox reactions.
Analyze each option: (a) transfer energy, (b) transfer electrons, (c) involve oxidation and reduction, and (d) are involved in all of the above.
Conclude that since redox reactions involve electron transfer, oxidation and reduction, and energy transfer, the correct choice is the one that includes all these aspects.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Redox Reactions

Redox reactions are chemical processes involving the transfer of electrons between molecules. One molecule loses electrons (oxidation) while another gains electrons (reduction), enabling energy transfer and chemical changes.
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Electron Transfer

Electron transfer is the movement of electrons from one molecule to another during redox reactions. This transfer is fundamental to cellular processes like respiration and photosynthesis, where energy is conserved and utilized.
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Energy Transfer in Biological Systems

Redox reactions facilitate energy transfer by coupling oxidation and reduction processes. The energy released during electron transfer is harnessed by cells to perform work, such as synthesizing ATP, the cell’s energy currency.
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Related Practice
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List at least four groups of microorganisms that are photosynthetic.

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Why do we breathe oxygen and give off carbon dioxide?

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Anaerobic respiration typically uses (organic/inorganic)________ molecules as final electron acceptors.

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Complete the following chart:

The main coenzymes that carry electrons in catabolic pathways are _______ and ________.

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A reduced molecule ______.

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d. Is an electron donor

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The use of a proton motive force to generate ATP is __________.

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