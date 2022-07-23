Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 1
Chapter 6, Problem 1

All cells require a source of ___________ for redox reactions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: redox reactions in cells.
Recall that redox reactions involve the transfer of electrons between molecules.
Understand that for redox reactions to occur, cells need a source of electrons or electron carriers.
Recognize that the blank refers to what cells require to provide electrons for these reactions.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'electrons' because all cells require a source of electrons for redox reactions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Redox Reactions

Redox reactions involve the transfer of electrons between molecules, where one molecule is oxidized (loses electrons) and another is reduced (gains electrons). These reactions are fundamental to cellular metabolism and energy production.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:47
Redox Reactions

Electron Donors

Electron donors are molecules that provide electrons in redox reactions. Cells require a source of electrons to drive these reactions, enabling processes like respiration and photosynthesis to generate energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Electron Microscopes

Energy Metabolism in Cells

Cells use redox reactions to convert energy from nutrients into usable forms like ATP. The flow of electrons from donors to acceptors through metabolic pathways powers cellular functions essential for growth and survival.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Introduction to Metabolism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each of these thioglycolate tubes to indicate the oxygen requirements of the microbes growing in them.

1115
views
Textbook Question

High temperature affects the shape of particular molecules. How does this affect the life of a microbe?

974
views
Textbook Question

A toxic form of oxygen,___________ oxygen, is molecular oxygen with electrons that have been boosted to a higher energy state.

909
views
Textbook Question

Support or refute the following statement: Microbes cannot tolerate the low pH of the human stomach.

1230
views