All cells require a source of ___________ for redox reactions.

Textbook Question
Label each of these thioglycolate tubes to indicate the oxygen requirements of the microbes growing in them.
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Label each of these thioglycolate tubes to indicate the oxygen requirements of the microbes growing in them.
High temperature affects the shape of particular molecules. How does this affect the life of a microbe?
A toxic form of oxygen,___________ oxygen, is molecular oxygen with electrons that have been boosted to a higher energy state.
Support or refute the following statement: Microbes cannot tolerate the low pH of the human stomach.