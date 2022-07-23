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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 2
Chapter 6, Problem 2

Support or refute the following statement: Microbes cannot tolerate the low pH of the human stomach.

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Understand the statement: It claims that microbes cannot survive the acidic environment (low pH) of the human stomach. The stomach typically has a pH around 1.5 to 3.5, which is very acidic.
Recall that some microbes have adaptations to survive acidic conditions. For example, Helicobacter pylori is a bacterium known to colonize the stomach lining despite the low pH.
Consider the mechanisms microbes use to tolerate acidity, such as producing urease enzyme to neutralize acid locally or forming biofilms to protect themselves.
Evaluate evidence from microbiology studies showing that certain microbes not only survive but thrive in the stomach environment, indicating the statement is false.
Conclude by summarizing that while many microbes cannot tolerate low pH, some specialized microbes can, so the statement is refuted based on microbial adaptations and examples.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Acid Tolerance

Many microbes have developed mechanisms to survive acidic environments, such as proton pumps and acid-shock proteins. These adaptations allow certain bacteria to tolerate or even thrive at low pH levels, including those found in the human stomach.
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Human Stomach pH and Microbial Environment

The human stomach typically has a very low pH (around 1.5 to 3.5), creating a harsh environment that inhibits most microbial growth. However, some microbes, like Helicobacter pylori, can survive and colonize this acidic niche by neutralizing stomach acid locally.
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Role of Microbes in the Stomach

Despite the acidic conditions, certain microbes play important roles in the stomach, including influencing digestion and immune responses. Understanding which microbes can survive and how they adapt is key to evaluating the statement about microbial tolerance to stomach acidity.
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Number of Microbes
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