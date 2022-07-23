Textbook Question
Label each of these thioglycolate tubes to indicate the oxygen requirements of the microbes growing in them.
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Label each of these thioglycolate tubes to indicate the oxygen requirements of the microbes growing in them.
All cells require a source of ___________ for redox reactions.
A toxic form of oxygen,___________ oxygen, is molecular oxygen with electrons that have been boosted to a higher energy state.
Support or refute the following statement: Microbes cannot tolerate the low pH of the human stomach.
“In the laboratory, a sterile inoculating loop is moved across the agar surface in a culture dish, thinning a sample and isolating individuals.” This statement describes which of the following?
a. Broth culture
b. Pour plate
c. Streak plate
d. Dilution plate