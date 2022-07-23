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Chapter 6, Problem 1

High temperature affects the shape of particular molecules. How does this affect the life of a microbe?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that high temperature can cause denaturation of proteins and other macromolecules in microbes. Denaturation means the loss of the molecule's natural three-dimensional structure. Recognize that the shape of proteins is critical for their function, including enzymes that catalyze essential biochemical reactions in the microbe. View full solution Explain that when proteins denature due to heat, their active sites are altered or destroyed, leading to loss of enzymatic activity and disruption of metabolic processes. Consider that damage to structural molecules like membranes and nucleic acids can also occur, further impairing cell integrity and function. Conclude that these molecular changes caused by high temperature can inhibit growth, reproduction, and ultimately lead to the death of the microbe.

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