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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 2
Chapter 6, Problem 2

A toxic form of oxygen,___________ oxygen, is molecular oxygen with electrons that have been boosted to a higher energy state.

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Identify the term used to describe a toxic form of oxygen where the electrons are in a higher energy state than normal molecular oxygen.
Recall that molecular oxygen (O\_2) in its ground state has electrons paired in a specific way, but when these electrons are excited to a higher energy level, the oxygen becomes more reactive and toxic.
Understand that this excited form of oxygen is commonly referred to as 'singlet oxygen,' which is an important concept in microbiology and biochemistry due to its role in oxidative stress and cellular damage.
Recognize that singlet oxygen differs from the normal triplet ground state oxygen by having paired electrons in an excited state, making it highly reactive.
Conclude that the blank in the sentence should be filled with 'singlet' to correctly describe this toxic, high-energy form of molecular oxygen.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Oxygen

Molecular oxygen (O2) is the common form of oxygen gas composed of two oxygen atoms bonded together. It is essential for aerobic respiration and exists naturally in a stable ground state with paired electrons.
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Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)

Reactive oxygen species are highly reactive molecules derived from oxygen, including free radicals and excited states. They can damage cellular components but also play roles in cell signaling and defense mechanisms.
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Singlet Oxygen

Singlet oxygen is an excited, toxic form of molecular oxygen where electrons are promoted to a higher energy state, making it highly reactive. It can cause oxidative damage to cells and is important in microbiology and photodynamic therapy.
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