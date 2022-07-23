Textbook Question
All cells require a source of ___________ for redox reactions.
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All cells require a source of ___________ for redox reactions.
High temperature affects the shape of particular molecules. How does this affect the life of a microbe?
Describe the type of hemolysis shown by the pathogen Staphylococcus aureus pictured here.
Support or refute the following statement: Microbes cannot tolerate the low pH of the human stomach.
“In the laboratory, a sterile inoculating loop is moved across the agar surface in a culture dish, thinning a sample and isolating individuals.” This statement describes which of the following?
a. Broth culture
b. Pour plate
c. Streak plate
d. Dilution plate
Explain quorum sensing, and describe how it is related to biofilm formation.