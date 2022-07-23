Textbook Question
Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?
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Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?
What is the difference between complex media and defined media?
Cells that shrink in hypertonic solutions such as saltwater are responding to ___________ pressure.
a. Optimum growth temperature
b. Maximum growth temperature
c. Minimum growth temperature
d. Metabolic threshold
Why is agar used in microbiology?
The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .
Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?
a. Cholesterol
b. Water
c. Vitamins
d. Heme