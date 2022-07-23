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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 6
Chapter 6, Problem 6

Cells that shrink in hypertonic solutions such as saltwater are responding to ___________ pressure.
a. Optimum growth temperature
b. Maximum growth temperature
c. Minimum growth temperature
d. Metabolic threshold

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1
Understand the context: Cells placed in a hypertonic solution, like saltwater, lose water and shrink due to the movement of water out of the cell.
Recall the concept of osmotic pressure, which is the pressure exerted by the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane driven by solute concentration differences.
Recognize that in a hypertonic environment, the external solute concentration is higher than inside the cell, causing water to move out to balance solute concentrations.
Identify that the pressure responsible for this water movement and cell shrinkage is called osmotic pressure.
Match the correct term from the options given, which relates to the pressure causing water to leave the cell in a hypertonic solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmotic Pressure

Osmotic pressure is the force exerted by the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane due to solute concentration differences. In hypertonic solutions, water moves out of the cell, causing it to shrink. This concept explains how cells respond to environments with varying solute concentrations.
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Hypertonic Solutions

A hypertonic solution has a higher solute concentration than the cell's interior, leading to water loss from the cell by osmosis. This results in cell shrinkage or plasmolysis, which affects cell function and survival. Understanding hypertonic environments is key to predicting cellular responses.
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Cellular Response to Environmental Stress

Cells adapt or respond to environmental stresses like changes in solute concentration or temperature. Shrinking in hypertonic solutions is a physical response to osmotic stress, distinct from growth temperature effects or metabolic thresholds, which relate to biochemical activity and viability.
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Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:

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What is the difference between complex media and defined media?

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The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .

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Draw and label the four distinct phases of a bacterial growth curve. Describe what is happening within the culture as it passes through the phases.

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Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?

a. Cholesterol

b. Water

c. Vitamins

d. Heme

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