Textbook Question
Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:
a. Aerotolerant
b. Capnophiles
c. Facultative anaerobes
d. Fastidious
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Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:
a. Aerotolerant
b. Capnophiles
c. Facultative anaerobes
d. Fastidious
___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.
Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?
What is the difference between complex media and defined media?
Cells that shrink in hypertonic solutions such as saltwater are responding to ___________ pressure.
a. Optimum growth temperature
b. Maximum growth temperature
c. Minimum growth temperature
d. Metabolic threshold
Why is agar used in microbiology?