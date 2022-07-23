Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 5
Chapter 6, Problem 5

The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a specific term in microbiology related to temperature and microbial metabolism.
Recall that microbes have different temperature ranges for growth and metabolism: minimum, optimum, and maximum temperatures.
Identify that the term describing the lowest temperature at which a microbe can still carry out metabolic activities is the 'minimum temperature'.
Recognize that this minimum temperature is also known as the 'minimum growth temperature' or 'minimum metabolic temperature'.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is the 'minimum temperature'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Minimum Growth Temperature

The minimum growth temperature is the lowest temperature at which a microbe can carry out metabolic activities and sustain growth. Below this temperature, enzymatic reactions slow down or stop, preventing the microbe from growing or reproducing.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:16
Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth

Microbial Metabolism

Microbial metabolism refers to the chemical processes that occur within a microbe to maintain life, including energy production and synthesis of cellular components. Temperature affects enzyme activity, which in turn influences metabolic rates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Introduction to Metabolism

Temperature Effects on Enzymes

Enzymes in microbes have optimal temperature ranges for activity. At temperatures below the minimum growth temperature, enzyme function is impaired, halting metabolism and growth, while above the maximum temperature, enzymes may denature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:25
Enzymes Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:

a. Aerotolerant

b. Capnophiles

c. Facultative anaerobes

d. Fastidious

1146
views
Textbook Question

___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.

846
views
Textbook Question

Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?

862
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between complex media and defined media?

2528
views
Textbook Question

Cells that shrink in hypertonic solutions such as saltwater are responding to ___________ pressure.

a. Optimum growth temperature

b. Maximum growth temperature

c. Minimum growth temperature

d. Metabolic threshold

697
views
Textbook Question

Why is agar used in microbiology?

2282
views