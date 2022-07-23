Textbook Question
Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:
a. Aerotolerant
b. Capnophiles
c. Facultative anaerobes
d. Fastidious
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Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:
a. Aerotolerant
b. Capnophiles
c. Facultative anaerobes
d. Fastidious
___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.
Superoxide dismutase:
a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic
b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals
c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen
d. Is missing in aerobes
The most reactive of the four toxic forms of oxygen is:
a. The hydroxyl radical
b. The peroxide anion
c. The superoxide radical
d. Singlet oxygen
Why is agar used in microbiology?
The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .