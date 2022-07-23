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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 4
Chapter 6, Problem 4

Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?

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1
Understand the concept of sterilization: Sterilization is the process of eliminating all forms of microbial life, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores, from an object or environment.
Recognize the purpose of sterilizing media, vessels, and instruments: These items are used to culture or handle microorganisms, so they must be free of any contaminating microbes to ensure accurate and uncontaminated results.
Consider the consequences of not sterilizing: If media, vessels, or instruments are not sterilized, unwanted microorganisms can grow, leading to contamination that can interfere with experimental outcomes or diagnostic tests.
Acknowledge the role of sterilization in preventing cross-contamination: Sterilization prevents the transfer of microbes from one sample or environment to another, maintaining the integrity of microbiological procedures.
Summarize that sterilization is essential to maintain aseptic conditions, ensuring that only the intended microorganisms are studied or cultured without interference from external contaminants.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sterilization

Sterilization is the process of eliminating all forms of microbial life, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores, from an object or medium. This ensures that no contaminating microorganisms interfere with experimental results or cause infections.
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Contamination in Microbiological Procedures

Contamination occurs when unwanted microorganisms are introduced into a sample or environment, potentially altering the outcome of experiments. Preventing contamination is crucial to obtain accurate, reliable data and to maintain safety in the lab.
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Aseptic Technique

Aseptic technique involves practices used to prevent contamination by maintaining sterility of media, vessels, and instruments. Proper sterilization is a fundamental part of aseptic technique, ensuring that only the intended microorganisms are studied.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:

a. Aerotolerant

b. Capnophiles

c. Facultative anaerobes

d. Fastidious

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Textbook Question

___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.

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Textbook Question

Superoxide dismutase:

a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic

b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals

c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen

d. Is missing in aerobes

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Textbook Question

The most reactive of the four toxic forms of oxygen is:

a. The hydroxyl radical

b. The peroxide anion

c. The superoxide radical

d. Singlet oxygen

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Textbook Question

Why is agar used in microbiology?

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Textbook Question

The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .

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