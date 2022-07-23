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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 6
Chapter 7, Problem 6

In general, __________ operons are inactive until the substrate of their genes’ polypeptides is present.

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Understand the concept of operons in microbiology: Operons are clusters of genes under the control of a single promoter and regulatory elements, allowing coordinated expression of genes involved in a common pathway.
Recall that operons can be classified based on their regulation mechanism, such as inducible or repressible operons.
Identify that inducible operons are typically inactive (turned off) until a specific substrate or inducer molecule is present in the environment.
Recognize that the presence of the substrate acts as an inducer, binding to the repressor protein and causing it to release from the operator region, thereby allowing transcription of the operon's genes.
Conclude that the blank in the sentence should be filled with 'inducible' because inducible operons are inactive until the substrate of their gene products is present.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inducible Operons

Inducible operons are gene clusters that remain inactive until a specific substrate or inducer molecule is present. When the substrate binds to the repressor protein, it causes a conformational change that releases the repressor from the operator, allowing transcription to proceed.
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04:25
Inducible Operons

Repressor Proteins and Operator Sites

Repressor proteins bind to operator sites on DNA to block RNA polymerase and prevent transcription. In inducible operons, the repressor is active by default and only detaches when the inducer (substrate) is present, enabling gene expression.
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Proteins

Substrate as an Inducer

The substrate of the enzymes encoded by the operon acts as an inducer by interacting with the repressor protein. This interaction inactivates the repressor, triggering the operon to become active and produce enzymes needed to metabolize the substrate.
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Methods of Inducing Mutations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?

a. DNA polymerase III

b. Primase

c. Helicase

d. Ligase

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Textbook Question

Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?

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Textbook Question

A daughter DNA molecule is composed of one original strand and one new strand because DNA replication is __________ .

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Textbook Question

An operon consists of __________ , ___________ , and __________ , and is associated with a regulatory gene.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the structure and components of DNA and RNA in prokaryotes.

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Textbook Question

Describe the operon model of gene regulation.

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