Textbook Question
Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?
a. DNA polymerase III
b. Primase
c. Helicase
d. Ligase
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Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?
a. DNA polymerase III
b. Primase
c. Helicase
d. Ligase
Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?
A daughter DNA molecule is composed of one original strand and one new strand because DNA replication is __________ .
An operon consists of __________ , ___________ , and __________ , and is associated with a regulatory gene.
Compare and contrast the structure and components of DNA and RNA in prokaryotes.
Describe the operon model of gene regulation.