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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 5
Chapter 7, Problem 5

An operon consists of __________ , ___________ , and __________ , and is associated with a regulatory gene.

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Understand that an operon is a functioning unit of genomic DNA containing a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter, allowing coordinated expression.
Identify the three main components of an operon: the promoter, the operator, and the structural genes.
The promoter is the DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
The operator is a regulatory sequence where a repressor protein can bind to block transcription.
The structural genes are the genes that code for proteins or enzymes needed for a specific metabolic pathway or function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Genes

Structural genes are the segments of DNA within an operon that code for proteins or enzymes. These genes are transcribed together into a single mRNA molecule, allowing coordinated expression of proteins involved in a common pathway or function.
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Promoter

The promoter is a DNA sequence located upstream of the structural genes where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription. It plays a crucial role in regulating gene expression by controlling the start of mRNA synthesis.
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Operator

The operator is a regulatory DNA segment situated between the promoter and structural genes. It acts as a binding site for repressor proteins, which can block RNA polymerase access and thus control the transcription of the operon.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?

a. DNA polymerase III

b. Primase

c. Helicase

d. Ligase

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Textbook Question

Nucleotides used in the replication of DNA __________ .

a. Carry energy

b. Are found in four forms, each with a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a base

c. Are present in cells as triphosphate nucleotides

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

Polypeptide synthesis requires large amounts of energy. How do cells regulate synthesis to conserve energy? Describe one specific example.

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Textbook Question

In general, __________ operons are inactive until the substrate of their genes’ polypeptides is present.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the structure and components of DNA and RNA in prokaryotes.

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Textbook Question

Describe the operon model of gene regulation.

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