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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 5
Chapter 7, Problem 5

Nucleotides used in the replication of DNA __________ .
a. Carry energy
b. Are found in four forms, each with a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a base
c. Are present in cells as triphosphate nucleotides
d. All of the above are correct.

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1
Step 1: Understand the structure of nucleotides used in DNA replication. Each nucleotide consists of three components: a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. This corresponds to option b.
Step 2: Recognize that nucleotides used in DNA replication are present as triphosphate nucleotides (e.g., dATP, dTTP, dGTP, dCTP). The triphosphate form provides the energy needed for the polymerization reaction, which relates to options a and c.
Step 3: Recall that the energy for forming phosphodiester bonds during DNA synthesis comes from the hydrolysis of the high-energy phosphate bonds in the triphosphate nucleotides, confirming that nucleotides carry energy (option a).
Step 4: Since all the statements (a, b, and c) are correct and describe different aspects of nucleotides in DNA replication, the correct answer is that all of the above are true.
Step 5: Conclude that the best choice is option d, which states that all the above statements about nucleotides used in DNA replication are correct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure of DNA Nucleotides

DNA nucleotides consist of three components: a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate group, and one of four nitrogenous bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine). These nucleotides are the building blocks of DNA, pairing specifically to form the double helix structure.
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Energy Carried by Nucleotide Triphosphates

Nucleotides used in DNA replication exist as triphosphates (dNTPs), which carry high-energy phosphate bonds. The hydrolysis of these bonds provides the energy required for the DNA polymerase enzyme to add nucleotides to the growing DNA strand.
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Forms of Nucleotides in Cells

In cells, nucleotides are present mainly as triphosphate forms (dATP, dTTP, dCTP, dGTP) during DNA replication. These triphosphate nucleotides serve as substrates for DNA synthesis, ensuring accurate and efficient replication.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?

a. DNA polymerase III

b. Primase

c. Helicase

d. Ligase

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Textbook Question

Insertions and deletions in the genetic code are also called ___________ mutations.

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Textbook Question

Polypeptide synthesis requires large amounts of energy. How do cells regulate synthesis to conserve energy? Describe one specific example.

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Textbook Question

An operon consists of __________ , ___________ , and __________ , and is associated with a regulatory gene.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following forms ionic bonds with eukaryotic DNA and stabilizes it?

a. Chromatin

b. Bacteriocin

c. Histone

d. Nucleoid

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Textbook Question

Describe the operon model of gene regulation.

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