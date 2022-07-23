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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 9
Chapter 8, Problem 9

Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?


a. Gene therapy
b. Functional genomics
c. Genetic screening
d. Protein synthesis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: recombinant DNA technology refers to techniques that allow the manipulation and insertion of genes into organisms.
Identify the goal described: replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene implies correcting a genetic defect at the DNA level.
Review the options: a) Gene therapy involves introducing functional genes to replace or repair defective ones in an organism, often to treat genetic diseases.
b) Functional genomics studies gene functions and interactions but does not directly involve gene replacement.
c) Genetic screening is a diagnostic process to detect genetic mutations, not a treatment method, and d) Protein synthesis is the cellular process of making proteins from mRNA, unrelated to gene replacement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recombinant DNA Technology

Recombinant DNA technology involves combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations. It enables scientists to manipulate genes for various applications, such as gene cloning, gene therapy, and genetic engineering.
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Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a medical technique that replaces or repairs defective genes responsible for disease by introducing functional genes into a patient's cells. This approach aims to correct genetic disorders by restoring normal gene function.
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Functional Genomics and Genetic Screening

Functional genomics studies gene functions and interactions, while genetic screening identifies mutations or genetic predispositions. Neither directly involves replacing faulty genes but rather focuses on understanding gene roles or detecting genetic abnormalities.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .


a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence

b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence

c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?


a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.

b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.

c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.

d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.

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Textbook Question

A DNA microarray consists of __________ .


a. a series of clones containing the entire genome of a microbe

b. recombinant microbial cells

c. restriction enzyme fragments of DNA molecules

d. single-stranded DNA localized on a substrate

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?


a. Southern blot

b. PCR

c. DNA microarray

d. Restriction enzymes

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