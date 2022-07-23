The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .
a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage
d. All of the above are correct.
The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .
a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage
d. All of the above are correct.
Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?
a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.
b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.
c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.
d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.
A DNA microarray consists of __________ .
a. a series of clones containing the entire genome of a microbe
b. recombinant microbial cells
c. restriction enzyme fragments of DNA molecules
d. single-stranded DNA localized on a substrate
Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?
a. Southern blot
b. PCR
c. DNA microarray
d. Restriction enzymes