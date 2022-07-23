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Chapter 8, Problem 9

Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?





a. Gene therapy

b. Functional genomics

c. Genetic screening

d. Protein synthesis

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand the key terms in the question: recombinant DNA technology refers to techniques that allow the manipulation and insertion of genes into organisms. Identify the goal described: replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene implies correcting a genetic defect at the DNA level. View full solution Review the options: a) Gene therapy involves introducing functional genes to replace or repair defective ones in an organism, often to treat genetic diseases. b) Functional genomics studies gene functions and interactions but does not directly involve gene replacement. c) Genetic screening is a diagnostic process to detect genetic mutations, not a treatment method, and d) Protein synthesis is the cellular process of making proteins from mRNA, unrelated to gene replacement.

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