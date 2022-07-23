The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .
a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage
d. All of the above are correct.
The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .
a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage
d. All of the above are correct.
Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?
a. PCR
b. Gel electrophoresis
c. Electroporation
d. Reverse transcription
Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?
a. Gene therapy
b. Functional genomics
c. Genetic screening
d. Protein synthesis
Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?
a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.
b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.
c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.
d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.
List three potential problems of recombinant DNA technology.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.