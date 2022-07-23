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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 6
Chapter 8, Problem 6

Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?


a. Southern blot
b. PCR
c. DNA microarray
d. Restriction enzymes

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal: The question asks which method is most useful for following gene expression in a yeast cell. Gene expression refers to the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products like RNA or proteins.
Review each option's purpose: - Southern blot is used to detect specific DNA sequences in DNA samples. - PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) amplifies DNA sequences but does not directly measure gene expression. - DNA microarray is a technique that measures the expression levels of many genes simultaneously by detecting mRNA. - Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences and are tools for DNA manipulation, not for measuring expression.
Identify which method directly relates to gene expression: Since gene expression involves mRNA production, methods that detect or quantify mRNA are most relevant.
Recall that DNA microarrays work by hybridizing labeled cDNA (made from mRNA) to probes on a chip, allowing researchers to monitor the expression levels of thousands of genes at once.
Conclude that the DNA microarray is the most useful technique among the options for following gene expression in yeast cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Expression

Gene expression refers to the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products like RNA or proteins. Monitoring gene expression helps understand which genes are active under certain conditions, especially in organisms like yeast.
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Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression

Southern Blot

Southern blotting is a technique used to detect specific DNA sequences within a DNA sample. It is useful for analyzing gene presence or structure but does not provide information about gene expression or RNA levels.
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Southern Blotting

DNA Microarray

DNA microarrays allow simultaneous measurement of expression levels of thousands of genes by detecting mRNA abundance. This technique is ideal for tracking gene expression patterns in cells, such as yeast, under different conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .


a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence

b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence

c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?


a. PCR

b. Gel electrophoresis

c. Electroporation

d. Reverse transcription

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Textbook Question

Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?


a. Gene therapy

b. Functional genomics

c. Genetic screening

d. Protein synthesis

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Textbook Question

Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?


a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.

b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.

c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.

d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.

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Textbook Question

List three potential problems of recombinant DNA technology.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.

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