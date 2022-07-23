The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .
a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage
d. All of the above are correct.
The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .
a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage
d. All of the above are correct.
Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?
a. PCR
b. Gel electrophoresis
c. Electroporation
d. Reverse transcription
Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?
a. Gene therapy
b. Functional genomics
c. Genetic screening
d. Protein synthesis
A DNA microarray consists of __________ .
a. a series of clones containing the entire genome of a microbe
b. recombinant microbial cells
c. restriction enzyme fragments of DNA molecules
d. single-stranded DNA localized on a substrate
Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?
a. Southern blot
b. PCR
c. DNA microarray
d. Restriction enzymes
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.