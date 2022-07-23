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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 7
Chapter 8, Problem 7

Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?


a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.
b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.
c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.
d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.

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1
Step 1: Understand the context of genomics, which is the study of genomes, including the sequencing, mapping, and analysis of DNA.
Step 2: Review each option to see which technique aligns with genomic studies: (a) involves cloning with vectors and genetic markers, often used in molecular biology but not specifically sequencing genomes.
Step 3: Option (b) describes gene insertion to produce antigenic proteins, which relates more to genetic engineering and vaccine development rather than direct genomic analysis.
Step 4: Option (c) mentions fluorescent nucleotide bases being sequenced, which directly relates to DNA sequencing technology, a core method in genomics for reading the order of nucleotides in DNA.
Step 5: Option (d) involves organ replacement using animal hosts, which is unrelated to genomics and more related to transplantation or regenerative medicine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genomic Sequencing Techniques

Genomic sequencing involves determining the exact order of nucleotides in DNA. Modern methods often use fluorescently labeled nucleotide bases to read sequences accurately, enabling detailed analysis of genomes. This technique is fundamental in genomics for identifying genes and mutations.
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Use of Vectors and Genetic Markers

Vectors are DNA molecules used to transfer genetic material into host cells, often containing genetic markers to select successful clones. While important in molecular biology, this technique is more related to cloning and gene manipulation than direct genomic sequencing.
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Recombinant Protein Expression

Inserting genes into host organisms to produce proteins, such as antigenic proteins from pathogens, is a key method in biotechnology and immunology. This process aids vaccine development but is distinct from the core techniques used in genomic sequencing.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .


a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence

b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence

c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?


a. PCR

b. Gel electrophoresis

c. Electroporation

d. Reverse transcription

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Textbook Question

Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?


a. Gene therapy

b. Functional genomics

c. Genetic screening

d. Protein synthesis

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Textbook Question

A DNA microarray consists of __________ .


a. a series of clones containing the entire genome of a microbe

b. recombinant microbial cells

c. restriction enzyme fragments of DNA molecules

d. single-stranded DNA localized on a substrate

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?


a. Southern blot

b. PCR

c. DNA microarray

d. Restriction enzymes

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.

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