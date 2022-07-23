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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 8
Chapter 8, Problem 8

The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .


a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage
d. All of the above are correct.

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1
Understand the role of Cas9 in the CRISPR system: Cas9 is an enzyme associated with the CRISPR adaptive immune system found in bacteria and archaea, which helps defend against invading genetic elements like viruses.
Recall that Cas9 is a nuclease that targets nucleic acids based on a guide RNA sequence that directs it to a complementary DNA sequence.
Recognize that Cas9 specifically binds to and cleaves double-stranded DNA at a site determined by the guide RNA, not RNA itself.
Consider the origin of Cas9: it is encoded by bacterial genomes as part of the CRISPR-Cas system, not derived from bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria).
Based on these points, determine which option correctly describes Cas9's function and origin by comparing each choice to the known characteristics of Cas9.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

CRISPR-Cas9 System

The CRISPR-Cas9 system is a bacterial adaptive immune mechanism that uses the Cas9 enzyme guided by RNA to target and cut specific DNA sequences. It allows precise editing of genetic material by creating double-strand breaks at defined locations.
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07:43
CRISPR CAS

Function of Cas9 Enzyme

Cas9 is an endonuclease that specifically cuts double-stranded DNA at sequences complementary to its guide RNA. It does not cut RNA, but uses RNA as a guide to locate the target DNA for cleavage.
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Functions of Enzymes

Origin of Cas9

Cas9 is derived from bacteria and archaea as part of their defense against viruses, not from bacteriophages themselves. It evolved to recognize and destroy invading viral DNA, providing immunity to the host organism.
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03:33
Origin of Replication
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?


a. PCR

b. Gel electrophoresis

c. Electroporation

d. Reverse transcription

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Textbook Question

Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?


a. Gene therapy

b. Functional genomics

c. Genetic screening

d. Protein synthesis

1568
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Textbook Question

Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?


a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.

b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.

c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.

d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.

1303
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Textbook Question

A DNA microarray consists of __________ .


a. a series of clones containing the entire genome of a microbe

b. recombinant microbial cells

c. restriction enzyme fragments of DNA molecules

d. single-stranded DNA localized on a substrate

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?


a. Southern blot

b. PCR

c. DNA microarray

d. Restriction enzymes

1350
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