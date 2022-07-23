Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?
a. PCR
b. Gel electrophoresis
c. Electroporation
d. Reverse transcription
Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?
a. PCR
b. Gel electrophoresis
c. Electroporation
d. Reverse transcription
Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?
a. Gene therapy
b. Functional genomics
c. Genetic screening
d. Protein synthesis
Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?
a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.
b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.
c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.
d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.
A DNA microarray consists of __________ .
a. a series of clones containing the entire genome of a microbe
b. recombinant microbial cells
c. restriction enzyme fragments of DNA molecules
d. single-stranded DNA localized on a substrate
Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?
a. Southern blot
b. PCR
c. DNA microarray
d. Restriction enzymes