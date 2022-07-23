Textbook Question
The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .
a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage
d. All of the above are correct.
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The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .
a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage
d. All of the above are correct.
Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?
a. Gene therapy
b. Functional genomics
c. Genetic screening
d. Protein synthesis
Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?
a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.
b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.
c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.
d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.