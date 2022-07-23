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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 10
Chapter 8, Problem 10

A DNA microarray consists of __________ .


a. a series of clones containing the entire genome of a microbe
b. recombinant microbial cells
c. restriction enzyme fragments of DNA molecules
d. single-stranded DNA localized on a substrate

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1
Understand what a DNA microarray is: it is a tool used to detect the presence of specific DNA sequences by hybridization.
Recall that DNA microarrays consist of many spots, each containing single-stranded DNA sequences fixed on a solid surface, such as a glass slide or silicon chip.
Each spot on the microarray contains single-stranded DNA probes that can hybridize with complementary DNA or RNA from a sample.
Compare the options given: (a) refers to clones of entire genomes, (b) refers to recombinant cells, (c) refers to restriction fragments, and (d) refers to single-stranded DNA localized on a substrate.
Conclude that the correct description of a DNA microarray is (d) single-stranded DNA localized on a substrate, because this allows hybridization and detection of target sequences.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Microarray Structure

A DNA microarray is a collection of single-stranded DNA probes fixed on a solid surface, such as a glass slide. These probes represent specific DNA sequences and are used to detect complementary DNA or RNA in a sample through hybridization.
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Single-Stranded DNA Probes

The probes on a microarray are single-stranded DNA molecules that can specifically bind to complementary sequences in a sample. This specificity allows researchers to analyze gene expression or detect genetic variations.
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Hybridization Principle

Hybridization is the process where single-stranded DNA or RNA molecules anneal to complementary DNA probes on the microarray. This binding is the basis for detecting and quantifying specific nucleic acid sequences in the sample.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .


a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence

b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence

c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?


a. Gene therapy

b. Functional genomics

c. Genetic screening

d. Protein synthesis

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Textbook Question

Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?


a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.

b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.

c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.

d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.

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