Describe five physical methods of microbial control.
Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 9, Problem 7
A company that manufactures an antimicrobial cleaner for kitchen counters claims that its product is effective when used in a 50% water solution. By what means might scientists best verify this statement?
a. Disk-diffusion test
b. Phenol coefficient
c. Filter paper test
d. In-use test
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each test method listed: the disk-diffusion test measures the zone of inhibition of microbial growth around a disk soaked with the antimicrobial agent; the phenol coefficient compares the effectiveness of the antimicrobial agent to phenol; the filter paper test is similar to disk-diffusion but uses filter paper disks; the in-use test evaluates the antimicrobial product's effectiveness under actual usage conditions.
Recognize that the company claims effectiveness specifically when the product is diluted to 50% in water, which implies testing the product in conditions that mimic real-life application rather than just laboratory conditions.
Consider that the disk-diffusion and filter paper tests are primarily laboratory assays that measure inhibition zones but may not reflect practical usage scenarios such as surface cleaning in kitchens.
Note that the phenol coefficient is a comparative measure of antimicrobial strength but does not directly test the product's effectiveness in real-world conditions or specific dilutions.
Conclude that the in-use test is designed to verify antimicrobial effectiveness under actual conditions of use, including the specified 50% water dilution, making it the best method to verify the company's claim.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Disk-Diffusion Test
The disk-diffusion test evaluates antimicrobial effectiveness by placing disks soaked with the agent on an agar plate inoculated with bacteria. The zone of inhibition around the disk indicates the agent's ability to prevent microbial growth. It is useful for comparing antimicrobial potency but may not reflect real-world usage conditions.
Recommended video:
Phenol Coefficient
The phenol coefficient is a quantitative measure comparing the effectiveness of a disinfectant to phenol under standardized conditions. It helps determine relative antimicrobial strength but does not assess performance in practical or diluted applications like a 50% water solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:27
Phenolic Compounds
In-Use Test
The in-use test evaluates the antimicrobial product's effectiveness under actual usage conditions, such as on kitchen counters with the recommended dilution. This method provides realistic data on how well the cleaner works in practice, making it ideal for verifying manufacturer claims.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1320
views
Textbook Question
What is the difference between thermal death point and thermal death time?
1303
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following items functions most like an autoclave?
a. Boiling pan
b. Incinerator
c. Microwave oven
d. Pressure cooker
926
views
Textbook Question
The endospores of which organism can be used as a biological indicator of sterilization?
a. Bacillus stearothermophilus
b. Salmonella enterica
c. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
d. Staphylococcus aureus
887
views
Textbook Question
Defend the following statement: “Pasteurization is not sterilization.”
825
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?
a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage
b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting
c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist
d. All of the above are correct
745
views