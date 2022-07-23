Describe five physical methods of microbial control.
The endospores of which organism can be used as a biological indicator of sterilization?
a. Bacillus stearothermophilus
b. Salmonella enterica
c. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
d. Staphylococcus aureus
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Endospores and Their Resistance
Biological Indicators in Sterilization
Bacillus stearothermophilus as a Sterilization Indicator
What is the difference between thermal death point and thermal death time?
A company that manufactures an antimicrobial cleaner for kitchen counters claims that its product is effective when used in a 50% water solution. By what means might scientists best verify this statement?
a. Disk-diffusion test
b. Phenol coefficient
c. Filter paper test
d. In-use test
Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?
Defend the following statement: “Pasteurization is not sterilization.”
Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?
a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage
b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting
c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist
d. All of the above are correct