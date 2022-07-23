Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 6
Chapter 9, Problem 6

The endospores of which organism can be used as a biological indicator of sterilization?
a. Bacillus stearothermophilus
b. Salmonella enterica
c. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
d. Staphylococcus aureus

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that biological indicators for sterilization are typically highly resistant bacterial endospores used to test the effectiveness of sterilization processes.
Recall that Bacillus species are commonly used as biological indicators because their endospores are very resistant to heat and chemical sterilization methods.
Identify that Bacillus stearothermophilus is a thermophilic bacterium whose endospores are especially resistant to moist heat sterilization (autoclaving), making it a standard biological indicator for steam sterilization.
Recognize that the other organisms listed (Salmonella enterica, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Staphylococcus aureus) do not form endospores and therefore are not suitable as biological indicators for sterilization.
Conclude that the correct organism whose endospores are used as a biological indicator of sterilization is Bacillus stearothermophilus.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endospores and Their Resistance

Endospores are highly resistant, dormant structures formed by certain bacteria to survive extreme conditions. Their resistance to heat, chemicals, and radiation makes them ideal for testing sterilization processes, as surviving endospores indicate ineffective sterilization.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:35
Endospores

Biological Indicators in Sterilization

Biological indicators use resistant microorganisms, like bacterial endospores, to verify sterilization efficacy. If the indicator spores are killed during sterilization, it confirms the process was successful; if not, sterilization failed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Biological Membranes

Bacillus stearothermophilus as a Sterilization Indicator

Bacillus stearothermophilus produces heat-resistant endospores commonly used as biological indicators for steam sterilization (autoclaving). Their high resistance to moist heat makes them a standard choice to validate sterilization cycles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:56
Bacilli Bacterial Cell Arrangements
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe five physical methods of microbial control.

1320
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between thermal death point and thermal death time?

1303
views
Textbook Question

A company that manufactures an antimicrobial cleaner for kitchen counters claims that its product is effective when used in a 50% water solution. By what means might scientists best verify this statement?

a. Disk-diffusion test

b. Phenol coefficient

c. Filter paper test

d. In-use test

726
views
Textbook Question

Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?

1402
views
Textbook Question

Defend the following statement: “Pasteurization is not sterilization.”

825
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?

a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage

b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting

c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist

d. All of the above are correct

745
views