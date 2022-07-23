Textbook Question
How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?
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How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?
What are some advantages and disadvantages of using ionizing radiation to sterilize food?
Which of the following substances is least toxic to humans?
a. Carbolic acid
b. Glutaraldehyde
c. Hydrogen peroxide
d. Formalin
Biosafety Level 3 includes:
a. Double sets of entry doors
b. Pressurized suits
c. Showers in entryways
d. All of the above
Contrast the structures and actions of soaps and quats.
Why are alcohols more effective in a 70% solution than in a 100% solution?