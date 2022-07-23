Which of the following chemicals is active against bacterial endospores?
a. Copper ions
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Ethanol
d. Triclosan
Which of the following chemicals is active against bacterial endospores?
a. Copper ions
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Ethanol
d. Triclosan
What are some advantages and disadvantages of using ionizing radiation to sterilize food?
Which of the following disinfectants contains alcohol?
a. Iodophor
b. Quat
c. Formalin
d. Tincture of bromine
Which of the following substances is least toxic to humans?
a. Carbolic acid
b. Glutaraldehyde
c. Hydrogen peroxide
d. Formalin
A sample of E. coli has been subjected to heat for a specified time, and 90% of the cells have been destroyed. Which of the following terms best describes this event?
a. Thermal death point
b. Thermal death time
c. Decimal reduction time
d. None of the above
Which of the following disinfectants acts against cell membranes?
a. Phenol
b. Peracetic acid
c. Silver nitrate
d. Glutaraldehyde