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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 15
Chapter 9, Problem 15

How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?

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Step 1: Understand the types of pathogens present in stream water, including protozoa (like Giardia and Cryptosporidium), bacteria (such as E. coli), and viruses (like norovirus). Each group may require different treatment methods due to their size and resistance.
Step 2: Use a physical filtration method to remove larger pathogens such as protozoan cysts. This typically involves passing the water through a filter with pore sizes of 1 micron or smaller, which can trap protozoa and some bacteria.
Step 3: Apply a disinfection method to kill or inactivate bacteria and viruses that may pass through the filter. Common methods include boiling the water for at least one minute, using chemical disinfectants like chlorine or iodine, or employing ultraviolet (UV) light treatment.
Step 4: Combine filtration and disinfection for maximum effectiveness. For example, first filter the water to remove protozoa and then disinfect it to eliminate bacteria and viruses, ensuring comprehensive pathogen removal.
Step 5: Always follow manufacturer instructions for any water treatment devices or chemicals used, and consider the water source's turbidity and contamination level, as these factors can affect treatment efficacy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Waterborne Pathogens

Waterborne pathogens include protozoa, bacteria, and viruses that can cause illness when ingested. Understanding their differences in size, structure, and resistance helps determine the appropriate treatment method. Protozoa like Giardia are larger and often easier to filter, while viruses are smaller and require more advanced disinfection.
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Water Treatment Methods

Common water treatment methods for campers include filtration, chemical disinfection (e.g., chlorine or iodine), and boiling. Filtration physically removes larger organisms, chemical disinfectants kill or inactivate microbes, and boiling effectively eliminates all pathogens by heat. Combining methods often ensures safer drinking water.
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Limitations and Practical Considerations

Each treatment method has limitations; for example, filters may not remove viruses, and chemicals may require contact time or affect taste. Boiling requires fuel and time. Campers must balance effectiveness, convenience, and resources to choose the best approach for treating stream water in outdoor settings.
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