The group of organizations that move products from the producer to consumers is a ______.
A
distribution channel
B
supply chain
C
factor market
D
market
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: The question asks for the name of the group of organizations involved in moving products from producers to consumers.
Recall that a 'distribution channel' refers to the path or network through which goods and services travel from the producer to the final consumer, involving intermediaries like wholesalers, retailers, and agents.
Recognize that a 'supply chain' is a broader concept that includes all activities and organizations involved in producing and delivering a product, including sourcing raw materials, manufacturing, and distribution.
Note that a 'factor market' is where factors of production (like labor, capital, land) are bought and sold, not where finished products are distributed.
Identify that a 'market' is a place or system where buyers and sellers interact to exchange goods and services, but it does not specifically describe the group of organizations moving products.
Watch next
Master Households and Firms with a bite sized video explanation from Brian