Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics
Indifference Curves
Properties of Indifference Curves
Indifference curves shift outward as income increases
When a consumer has more of one good, they are less willing to exchange it for a unit of another good
Indifference curves show all combinations of goods that result in the same level of utility
The marginal rate of substitution remains constant
The marginal rate of substitution is zero
A consumer prefers the consumption points that are further from the origin
A consumer does not prefer one consumption level over another
Give up 1 units of the “y-axis” good for 2 units of the “x-axis” good
Give up 2 units of the “y-axis” good for 1 unit of the “x-axis” good
Pay an additional $2 for one unit of the “y-axis” good
Pay an additional $2 for one unit of the “x-axis” good