Externalities

Private Solutions to Externalities: The Coase Theorem

If conditions are just right, private solutions to externalities can occur. This means the government doesn't have to put its sticky fingers in our market!

1 concept The Coase Theorem The video is coming soon

2 Problem A key element of the Coase theorem is: A The ability to negotiate at a minimal cost B That externalities occur in the production and consumption of all products C That there are no efficient solutions to the problems caused by externalities D None of the above

3 Problem Which of the following is not a way of dealing with externalities? A Internalization B Raising taxes C Increasing competition D Creating an additional market

4 Problem If the assumptions of the Coase theorem are satisfied, th A The externality problem is resolved. B The assignment of property rights does not matter for efficiency. C There are no coordination and motivation problems. D There is no role for the government.

5 Problem It is possible to remedy a positive externality by: A Introducing a tax B Introducing a subsidy C Doing nothing because it is good to have positive externalities D None of the above