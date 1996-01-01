Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Asymmetric Information, Voting, and Public Choice

Solutions to Informational Problems

Solutions to Informational Problems:Signaling

Solutions to Informational Problems:Screening

Problem

Jen has a family history of medical problems, which leads her to purchase health insurance. Her friend, Mark, has a healthier family, decides not to buy health insurance. This is an example of:

Problem

Safe Times Insurance requires a medical examination for all applicants for medical insurance. Those with significant preexisting conditions are charged more. This is an example of:

