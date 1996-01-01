Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microeconomics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microeconomics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

The Costs of Production

The Relationship Between Average Cost and Marginal Cost

Next Topic

If marginal cost is above average cost, it will drive the average cost up. If marginal cost is below average cost, it will drive the average cost down.

1

concept

Average Cost and Marginal Cost

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Patterns of MC, AFC, AVC, and ATC curves

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

A firm is currently producing 100 units with an average total cost of $44 and a marginal cost of $32. If it were to increase production to 101 units, which of the following must be true?

4
Problem

The government imposes a $10,000 per year inspection fee on all restaurants. Which cost curves are affected?

5
Problem

A firm is producing 1,500 units at a total cost of $15,000. If it were to increase production to 1,501 units, its total cost would rise to $15,012. Which of the following is true?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.