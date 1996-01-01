Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Taxes and Subsidies

Elasticity and Taxes

The tax incidence to the consumer and producer depend on the price elasticity of each curve.

Elasticity and Taxes

Elasticity and Taxes:Perfectly Elastic Demand and Perfectly Inelastic Demand

Problem

A $1 per-unit tax levied on consumers of a good is equivalent to

Problem

A tax imposed on consumers of a good:

Problem

Suppose that a unit tax of $2 is imposed on producers with initial equilibrium of $10. If the demand curve is vertical and the supply curve is upward-sloping, what will be the price faced by consumers after the tax?

