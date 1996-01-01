A profit-maximizing monopoly's total revenue is equal to:
A
average total cost multiplied by quantity sold (ATC × Q)
B
marginal cost multiplied by quantity sold (MC × Q)
C
price multiplied by quantity sold (P × Q)
D
marginal revenue multiplied by quantity sold (MR × Q)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of total revenue (TR) in microeconomics. Total revenue is the total amount of money a firm receives from selling its output, which is calculated as the price per unit multiplied by the quantity sold.
Step 2: Express total revenue mathematically as $TR = P \times Q$, where $P$ is the price per unit and $Q$ is the quantity sold.
Step 3: Recognize that average total cost (ATC) multiplied by quantity sold ($ATC \times Q$) gives total cost, not total revenue.
Step 4: Understand that marginal cost (MC) multiplied by quantity sold ($MC \times Q$) does not represent total revenue; it relates to the cost of producing additional units.
Step 5: Know that marginal revenue (MR) multiplied by quantity sold ($MR \times Q$) is not total revenue; marginal revenue is the additional revenue from selling one more unit, not the total revenue.
Watch next
Master Monopoly Revenue with a bite sized video explanation from Brian