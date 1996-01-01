In the context of game theory and oligopoly profit, what is the only stable outcome in a payoff matrix?
A
Nash equilibrium
B
Pareto optimal outcome
C
Dominant strategy equilibrium
D
Collusive agreement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a payoff matrix in game theory, which represents the payoffs for each player depending on the strategies chosen by all players.
Step 2: Recognize that a Nash equilibrium is a set of strategies where no player can improve their payoff by unilaterally changing their own strategy, given the other players' strategies.
Step 3: Compare the Nash equilibrium to other concepts: a Pareto optimal outcome maximizes joint payoffs but may not be stable; a dominant strategy equilibrium requires a strategy that is best regardless of others' actions; a collusive agreement involves cooperation but may not be stable due to incentives to deviate.
Step 4: Identify that the only stable outcome in a payoff matrix is the Nash equilibrium because it reflects mutual best responses where no player has an incentive to deviate.
Step 5: Conclude that in oligopoly profit contexts, the Nash equilibrium predicts the stable strategic outcome among competing firms.
