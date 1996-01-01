How does the principle of 'there's no such thing as a free lunch' manifest in a socialist economy, particularly in the context of externalities and social costs?
A
Because the government owns all resources, the concept of opportunity cost does not apply in socialist economies.
B
Resources allocated for public goods and services still incur opportunity costs, meaning providing 'free' benefits requires sacrificing alternative uses.
C
In a socialist economy, government provision of goods ensures that there are no trade-offs or resource constraints.
D
Socialist economies eliminate all externalities, so public goods can be provided without any cost to society.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle 'there's no such thing as a free lunch' means that every choice involves an opportunity cost, even if something appears free to the consumer.
Recognize that in a socialist economy, although the government owns resources, these resources are still scarce and have alternative uses, so opportunity costs still exist.
Analyze how providing public goods and services by the government involves allocating resources that could have been used elsewhere, which represents a social cost or externality.
Explain that externalities are costs or benefits affecting third parties, and socialist economies do not inherently eliminate these externalities; they must still be managed.
Conclude that the principle manifests in socialist economies as the recognition that 'free' public goods and services require sacrificing other potential uses of resources, reflecting real opportunity costs and social trade-offs.
