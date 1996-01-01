According to the principle that people respond to incentives, greater impatience among mobile users means that:
A
they are more likely to pay for faster data speeds or premium services
B
they will always choose the cheapest mobile plan regardless of speed
C
they are less likely to use mobile devices for time-sensitive activities
D
they will not respond to changes in mobile service pricing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle that people respond to incentives, which means individuals change their behavior when the costs or benefits of an action change.
Interpret 'greater impatience' as a higher preference for immediate gratification or faster service, implying users value time savings more highly.
Analyze how impatience affects choices: more impatient users are likely to value faster data speeds or premium services that reduce waiting time.
Evaluate the options given: impatience would not lead users to always choose the cheapest plan regardless of speed, nor would it make them less likely to use mobile devices for time-sensitive activities.
Conclude that greater impatience increases the likelihood that users will pay extra for faster or premium services, as these provide immediate benefits aligned with their preferences.
