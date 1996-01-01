value of resources sacrificed to produce a good or service
C
utility gained by consumers from consuming a good
D
total revenue generated from selling a good or service
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'cost' in economics: it refers to what is given up to obtain something, not just the quantity produced or revenue earned.
Recognize that cost measures the value of resources sacrificed, such as labor, materials, and capital, to produce a good or service.
Differentiate cost from other economic terms: 'number of goods produced' relates to output quantity, 'utility gained' relates to consumer satisfaction, and 'total revenue' relates to income from sales.
Recall that economic cost includes both explicit costs (direct payments) and implicit costs (opportunity costs of resources used).
Conclude that the correct definition of cost is the value of resources sacrificed to produce a good or service.
