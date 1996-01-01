Behavioral economists argue that people never respond to incentives.
Understand the traditional economic assumption: Traditional economists typically assume that individuals are perfectly rational, meaning they always make decisions to maximize their utility given complete information.
Recognize the behavioral economics perspective: Behavioral economists challenge this assumption by incorporating psychological insights, suggesting that people often rely on heuristics (mental shortcuts) and are influenced by cognitive biases.
Identify the key difference: Behavioral economists believe that due to these biases and heuristics, people sometimes make decisions that deviate from perfect rationality, which can lead to systematic errors in judgment.
Note the implications: This means that unlike traditional models, behavioral economics accounts for imperfect information processing and emotional factors affecting decision-making.
Summarize the contrast: Therefore, behavioral economists view people as boundedly rational agents who do not always maximize utility perfectly, unlike the traditional view of fully rational agents.
