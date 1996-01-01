Which of the following is NOT part of the business cycle?
A
Expansion
B
Peak
C
Equilibrium
D
Recession
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the business cycle, which refers to the fluctuations in economic activity over time, typically measured by changes in real GDP and other macroeconomic indicators.
Step 2: Identify the main phases of the business cycle, which generally include Expansion (period of increasing economic activity), Peak (the highest point before a downturn), Recession (a period of declining economic activity), and Trough (the lowest point before recovery).
Step 3: Recognize that 'Equilibrium' is an economic concept referring to a state where supply equals demand in a market, rather than a phase of the business cycle.
Step 4: Compare the given options to the standard phases of the business cycle and note that Expansion, Peak, and Recession are all recognized phases, while Equilibrium is not.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Equilibrium' because it is not part of the business cycle phases.
