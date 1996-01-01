Which of the following is NOT an example of speculative risk?
A
Investing in the stock market
B
Gambling in a casino
C
Buying insurance against theft
D
Starting a new business
Step 1: Understand the definition of speculative risk. Speculative risk involves a situation where there is a chance of either a gain or a loss. It is different from pure risk, where the outcome is either a loss or no loss (no gain).
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it involves speculative risk. For example, investing in the stock market can result in gains or losses, so it is a speculative risk.
Step 3: Consider gambling in a casino. Since gambling can lead to winning money or losing money, it also represents a speculative risk.
Step 4: Look at buying insurance against theft. Insurance is designed to protect against pure risk, where the outcome is either a loss (theft) or no loss (no theft). There is no opportunity for gain, so this is not a speculative risk.
Step 5: Evaluate starting a new business. Starting a business can result in profits or losses, so it is a speculative risk.
